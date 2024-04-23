These are the 10 best places to live in Massachusetts, according to real estate experts

BOSTON — Are you considering a move? Real estate experts have revealed their list of the best places to live in Massachusetts.

Travel + Leisure recently published a ranking of the 10 best places to live in the Bay State, citing “local real estate experts.”

The analysis factored in key indicators like median home value, popular attractions, access to education, small-town charm, population, and more.

The top 10 places to live ranked as follows, according to Travel + Leisure:

10. Worcester

9. Framingham

8. Springfield

7. Amherst

6. Lexington

5. Provincetown

4. Cambridge

3. Boston

2. Salem

1. Brookline

