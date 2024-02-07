Warming to the Weekend

HOPPING AHEAD

Temperatures will be on the way up each afternoon into the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s Thursday and Friday, though some will hit 50 Friday. Saturday will be the warmest of the stretch. Highs will be near 60, more typical of mid-April, which would be after Easter Sunday this year (for those who celebrate).

The transition will come with a shift to southerly winds and a few flurries Friday morning. The cold front approaches Saturday evening with a few rain showers. That’ll “cool” us back to the 40s and low 50s Sunday.

ON YOUR RADAR

A storm system is coming into view for early next week. A close track on the European model would mean rain and snow. A bit farther offshore, like the GFS, would mean more snow. The time frame is around Tuesday, so check back often on this one.

© 2019 Cox Media Group