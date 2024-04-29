Police arrest driver accused of fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 62-year-old Methuen woman

METHUEN, Mass. — Methuen Police made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Lowell Street Sunday night.

A 62-year-old Methuen woman died following the crash around 8:30 p.m., police said. The family identifies the victim as Pamela O’Neil.

Police responded to the area of 471 Lowell St. for the report of a person found lying in the roadway by a passerby at around 8:37 p.m.

When Methuen Police Officer Michael Cabral arrived, he found O’Neil lying face down on the side of the road, as several people were flagging down his cruiser, police said. Cabral began administering medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived on the scene.

O’Neil was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said a motorcyclist involved in the crash drove away from the scene.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed and striking the victim. The motorcyclist then slowed down and stopped before continuing down the road, police said.

Police did not identify the driver who was arrested in connection to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

