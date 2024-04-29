Warm start to the work week

A SPRING DELIGHT

Monday may be the nicest day ahead this week and it will be one to get out and enjoy! Expect morning lows in the upper 50s, rising to comfortable highs in the low 70s inland. Coastal areas will experience slightly cooler temperatures in the low 60s, influenced by a sea breeze. The day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with little wind throughout.

MIDWEEK COOL DOWN

Tuesday brings a shift in weather pattern, with the possibility of weak storms early in the morning followed by mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures will retreat to the upper and mid 50s across New England, notably cooler than the previous day. Wednesday continues the trend of unsettled weather, with the potential for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 50s, maintaining the mild but damp feel.

SEASONABLE END TO THE WEEK

As we progress towards the end of the week, Thursday and Friday offer a reprieve from the showers, with partly cloudy skies prevailing. Although sunshine returns, temperatures will vary, with inland areas warming up to the mid to upper 60s while coastal regions stay cooler in the mid 50s.

We should finally shake the sea breeze as we head into weekend.

