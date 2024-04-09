Sunshine, then rain

EXCELLENT ECLIPSE DAY

We had plenty of sunshine and warmth for the solar eclipse today! Temperatures managed to reach the mid 60s this afternoon, about 10 degrees above our normal high. We’ll stay dry and seasonable overnight with mostly clear skies at sunrise.

RED SOX RETURN

The home opener at Fenway Tuesday looks great too. An easterly wind will keep the coast a little cooler tomorrow with temperatures in the 50s while inland towns and cities make it to the 60s again. I’m expecting low-mid 50s at Fenway for the game under partly to mostly sunny skies.

SOGGY LATE WEEK

Unsettled weather is set to return Wednesday to Friday. Showers look scattered Wednesday, more widespread Thursday, and heaviest Friday. A fresh 1-2″ rainfall in southern New England will probably cause rivers to rise again. A few may reach minor flooding status. Let’s also keep an eye on the coast for minor coastal flooding and gusts 50-55 mph in spots (Friday).

