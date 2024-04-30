Funeral services announced for fallen Billerica Police Sergeant Ian Taylor

BILLERICA, Mass. — Funeral services for Billerica Police Sergeant Ian Taylor who was tragically killed Friday evening while working a construction site detail have been announced.

Calling hours for the public will be held on Thursday, May 2 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cataudella Funeral Home located at126 Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, May 3, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church located at 118 South Broadway in Lawrence. A burial service will be held in Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen following the church.

The 49-year-old police officer, who has been a member of the department since 2011, was helping move a large tractor-trailer at a roadside construction site at the intersection of Boston Road and Pollard Road when he was struck by an excavator around 2:00 p.m.

Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said that Taylor was a 21-year law enforcement veteran, which began in 2003 with the Lawrence Police Department, continued through the Wilmington Police Department, and found its culmination in the Billerica Police Department, where he served as a Detective until his passing.

“Ian’s commitment to service was evident not only in his professional accolades, such as the Medal of Commendation from the Watertown Fire Department but also in his tireless efforts with the Billerica Substance Awareness and Prevention Committee, where he offered hope and assistance to those grappling with substance abuse,” said in the obituary.

On Sunday afternoon, a procession brought his body from the Medical Examiner in Boston to the Cataudella Funeral Home in Methuen.

“To say Ian will be missed feels inadequate; his absence leaves a void impossible to fill. But as we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the remarkable life he lived—a life dedicated to service, compassion, and unwavering kindness,” according to Taylor’s obituary. “Sergeant Ian Taylor, forever remembered, forever cherished.”

Sgt. Taylor leaves behind the love of his life Mindy and their loving children, Kylee and Nathan. He was the beloved son of Sandy and Dan Crane and retired Lawrence police officer Wayne and Lisa Taylor.

He is predeceased by his brother, David Crane.

“In this time of grief, may we find solace in the memories of Sergeant Taylor’s love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to his family, community, and profession. His legacy of service and compassion will continue to inspire us all,” said in the obituary. “The profound outpouring of kindness and caring has brought comfort and shown the family of Ian Taylor that his kind spirit continues to bring out the goodness in people; he represented hope.”

Donations may be made to The Greg Hill Foundation to support Sergeant Taylor’s family.

