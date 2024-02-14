STORM MOVING OUT

SNOW: The highest snow totals in Massachusetts were both in southern Worcester County and on Cape Cod/southeastern MA. Here is a link to the snow totals list from the National Weather Service.

WIND: Gusts peaked over 50 miles per hour in southeast MA on Tuesday, leading to over 15,000 power outage reports. Those winds will be dying down overnight.

COAST: The next high tide cycle late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning will likely bring another round of minor flooding. This will not be as bad as Tuesday afternoon.

FEBRUARY WEATHER

The storm will clear out in time for Valentine’s Day. It’s going to be cold and blustery through. Bundle up for wind chills in the teens and 20s all day.

The next chance for snow will come through with a weak clipper while you sleep Thursday night. It doesn’t look like much, but you may need to brush off your car Friday morning as a result.

