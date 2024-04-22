Staying Frosty

FROST ADVISORY

It’ll be a chilly start to your Tuesday. Clear skies and light winds overnight in our dry air will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s. Areas along and north of the Mass Pike could drop below freezing, but the growing season is considered to have not begun just yet. It has started in areas southeast of the Pike, so those areas get a FROST ADVISORY overnight. Whether part of the advisory or not, it is a night to take care of any tender vegetation you may have growing.

Sunshine will warm us to the low 60s in the afternoon with 50s at the coast thanks to a light sea breeze.

ONE CHANCE

A cold front comes through Wednesday. Ahead of it in the morning, showers will be moving through. These will not be heavy. Most are gone by early afternoon and skies clear by supper.

We will have more frosty days after that Thursday and Friday mornings.

We have a shot at the 70s by Sunday!

© 2019 Cox Media Group