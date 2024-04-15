Spectacular Marathon Monday

PATRIOTS’ DAY

We are starting the day off with temperatures in the upper 40s, quickly warming into the mid-50s by 9 am. Expect plenty of sunshine with a few clouds in the afternoon, it will be warmer and a touch on the humid side with highs in the upper 60s, a little warm for runners!

APRIL VACATION WEEK

Tuesday and Wednesday will be excellent with a mostly sunny sky. On Tuesday, temperatures will reach the mid-60s and slightly lower humidity, ideal conditions for outdoor activities. Wednesday will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the low 60s.

Clouds increase Thursday, but it’s looking like most will stay dry. Temperatures will be comfortable and seasonable, ranging from the low 40s in the morning to afternoon highs in the 50s. A few showers will be possible Friday and Saturday, but it doesn’t look like we will see much. Not everyone will see rain, it’s still a good idea to keep an umbrella handy just in case.

