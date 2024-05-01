Soak up the sun

BREAKS ON THE WAY

Some rain will fall after midnight from dying thunderstorms. A few showers may linger in southeast MA early in the morning, but Wednesday will run dry, mostly cloudy, and cool. Expect some sun to come out in the afternoon! Temperatures will repeat with cool lower 50s at the coastline and some 60s and 70s in far western New England.

GOOD ONE

Thursday will bring us a brief warm-up to the 60s with partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase in the afternoon as a system track into northern New England and dives south and east. If it tracks right, eastern NH and MA could be clipped with rain showers. Check back as Thursday afternoon’s forecast is a bit iffy.

Temperatures will drop again Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. There will be some breaks of sun and dry weather.

Some rain is likely to return Sunday afternoon.

