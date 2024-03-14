Boston 25 Weather

Mild and Showery

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News and Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
WARMEST BEFORE THE RAIN

Highs Thursday will make it into the 60s inland, 50s at the coast. There may be towns facing south on the water that are stuck in the 40s, but everybody gets a good amount of sunshine.

Our next wave of rain moves in overnight Thursday through Friday morning. The afternoon Friday is looking dry, but cool.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY WEEKEND

Saturday will be dry and mild with highs in the 50s. However, we may not be as lucky for the holiday. Clouds and rain will move through New England Sunday, with the best chance of rain in central and northern New England. We will have to watch for showers farther south though, including in South Boston for the parade!

