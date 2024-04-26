New England Patriots announce unexpected death of former player

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots are mourning the unexpected death of one of their former players.

In a post on X, the Patriots said that Korey Cunningham had passed away at the age of 28.

“The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Korey Cunningham,” the team wrote in the post. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Korey’s family, teammates, and all who mourn his loss.”

The New England Patriots are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Korey Cunningham.



We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Korey's family, teammates and all who mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/HPvOs6L8kj — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 26, 2024

Cunningham, a 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive lineman, was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He spent the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons with the Patriots, appearing in a total of 12 games.

Cunningham last played for the New York Giants in 2022.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends, and teammates,” the Giants wrote in a post on X.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Korey Cunningham. He was a vital part of the spirit and camaraderie of the locker room. Our thoughts are with Korey’s family, friends and teammates. — New York Giants (@Giants) April 26, 2024

Cunningham’s alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, also released a statement on his passing.

“We’re heartbroken at the news of the passing of Korey Cunningham. Korey was a Bearcats captain with an incredible work ethic and an infectious personality. He will be sorely missed, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates,” the college wrote on X.

We're heartbroken at the news of the passing of Korey Cunningham. Korey was a @GoBearcatsFB captain with an incredible work ethic and an infectious personality. He will be sorely missed, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates.



📝: https://t.co/dMT6X32UVB pic.twitter.com/lev6c9YO7O — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) April 26, 2024

Police in Clifton, New Jersey, had to force their way into Cunningham’s house, where they found him dead Thursday, ESPN reported.

ESPN noted that Cunningham was known for his upbeat personality and big laugh.

There was no immediate word on the cause of Cunningham’s death.

