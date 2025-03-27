Boston 25 Weather

Mild now, rain this weekend

By Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News, Kevin Lemanowicz, Boston 25 News, Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News, Tucker Antico, Boston 25 News, and Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
MILD WEATHER TODAY

Highs in the 50s will drive the forecast through the work week. After 30s and 40s this morning, and a few Cape Cod sprinkles, lower 50s and mostly dry weather are expected this afternoon. A spot shower may pop up as a front moves across the region, but won’t last long in the few affected towns and cities.

SOME WET WEATHER WEDENSDAY

It will be even brighter Thursday.

A front will come through overnight with passing clouds and an isolated shower. There may even be a few snowflakes at elevations.

Friday will be quiet, dry, and even warmer!

WEEKEND IN VIEW

A front will stall over the region this weekend, fueling clouds and showers at times. The focus of that rain will be determined by the position of the front-stay tuned for those details.

Unfortunately, it looks like clouds will probably block the local view of the partial solar eclipse at sunrise Saturday.

