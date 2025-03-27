Mild now, rain this weekend

MILD WEATHER TODAY

Highs in the 50s will drive the forecast through the work week. After 30s and 40s this morning, and a few Cape Cod sprinkles, lower 50s and mostly dry weather are expected this afternoon. A spot shower may pop up as a front moves across the region, but won’t last long in the few affected towns and cities.

SOME WET WEATHER WEDENSDAY

It will be even brighter Thursday.

A front will come through overnight with passing clouds and an isolated shower. There may even be a few snowflakes at elevations.

Friday will be quiet, dry, and even warmer!

WEEKEND IN VIEW

A front will stall over the region this weekend, fueling clouds and showers at times. The focus of that rain will be determined by the position of the front-stay tuned for those details.

Unfortunately, it looks like clouds will probably block the local view of the partial solar eclipse at sunrise Saturday.

