June-like warmth to start the week

WARMING UP!

Rain will clear quickly overnight, lasting a little longer on the Cape and Islands. Watch for some areas of fog to develop overnight as well. Monday will feature a bit more sunshine, it will also be much warmer with highs in the mid-70s! There could be a spot shower along an approaching boundary in the afternoon, but most stay dry. Tuesday will be the pick of the week with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper 70s. Enjoy this summer preview while it lasts!

LATER THIS WEEK

More unsettled weather is on the way later in the week. A front will bring the risk for showers and storms on Wednesday, we will keep the rain chance in there each day through the end of the week. It won’t be as warm either with temperatures gradually dropping to the upper 50s heading into the weekend. Stay with us for the latest on the timing of the rain and the other impacts you could see this week.

