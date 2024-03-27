Dreary pattern ahead

DRIZZLE AND SHOWERS

We are parked between two storm systems today, one offshore and one to the west. An onshore wind will leave us with clouds, cooler temperatures, breezy conditions and drizzle at times. In some of the higher elevations of New Hampshire and Maine some light freezing drizzle is possible later today, as a result we have a Winter Weather Advisory posted through 8AM Wednesday to account for some possible slippery spots on untreated surfaces.

A front approaches Wednesday that will trigger scattered showers at times throughout the day. Highs will rebound into the 50s, be prepared for rain at any point.

SOGGY END TO THE WORK WEEK

That same cold front will stall over New England Thursday into Friday. Steady rain will fall with the heaviest rain focused across southeastern MA, this is where we could see up to 2″+ of rain through Friday. Check back in with us for any flooding concerns through the end of the week!

EASTER WEEKEND

The good news is, sunshine will return in time for the weekend. Any Easter plans or egg hunts look pretty good with sunshine and temperatures climbing to the low 50s Saturday and Sunday.

