Cool, cloudy, and rainy

SOGGY SUNDAY

We are waking up to low clouds and some cooler temperatures. If you were hoping to get in any outdoor activities today, the earlier the better. A spot shower is possible at any point this morning, but the steady rain will be knocking on our door this afternoon. Plan on rain in central MA between 1-3 p.m., we will have to keep a close eye on the forecast for the Woo Sox game. The rain won’t arrive in Boston until 3-5 p.m., giving us the chance for a little more dry time early in the day. Either way though, it will stay cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-50s.

WARMING UP!

Rain will clear quickly overnight, lasting a little longer on the Cape and Islands. Watch for some areas of fog to develop overnight as well. Monday will feature a bit more sunshine, it will also be much warmer with highs in the mid-70s! There could be a spot shower along an approaching boundary in the afternoon, but most stay dry. Tuesday will be the pick of the week with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper 70s. Enjoy this summer preview while it lasts!

LATER THIS WEEK

More unsettled weather is on the way later in the week. A front will bring the risk for showers and storms on Wednesday, we will keep the rain chance in there each day through the end of the week. It won’t be as warm either with temperatures gradually dropping to the upper 50s heading into the weekend. Stay with us for the latest on the timing of the rain and the other impacts you could see this week.

