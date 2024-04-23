Cold start, warmer afternoon

FROST ADVISORY

We are waking up to temperatures in the 30s again today, a FROST ADVISORY remains in effect through 7AM across southeastern MA where the growing season has begun. You’ll need the jacket early, but can shed the layers in the afternoon. We will have abundant sunshine with highs climbing to the low 60s. It will still be a bit on the breezy side.

WEDNESDAY RAIN

A cold front will slide through Wednesday. Light rain will greet us early in the day, but we won’t see much. Showers will taper heading towards midday, leaving us with some breaks of sunshine and highs in the low 60s. An isolated shower or rumble of thunder is possible as the cold front moves through later in the day, but it looks like most will stay dry.

LATE WEEK

That front will usher in even colder temperatures for Thursday morning. A lot of towns will wake up with temperatures at or below freezing, we will also have to watch for some frost. Highs rebound into the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine. We warm to the 60s and 70s heading into the weekend, but there is the risk for a few showers on Sunday.

© 2019 Cox Media Group