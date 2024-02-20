Cold peaks today

QUIET WEATHER STRETCH

High pressure dominates our weather into Thursday. That means we won’t have much, well, weather! Expect cold mornings and chilly afternoons with sunshine. Clouds will increase Thursday later in the day as a storm gathers to our west.

WET TURN

The storm will push a warm front toward us Thursday evening with a wintry mix developing in New England. This one will rain through Friday, but we will watch for any slick spots early Friday morning, particularly in Worcester Hills and beyond.

It’ll turn colder again for the weekend behind the storm. However, much warmer air is poised to invade next week.

