Police seek help in identifying motorcyclist after fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a motorcyclist involved in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Lowell Street on Sunday night.

A 62-year-old Methuen woman died following the crash around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Police are actively looking for a Harley Davidson motorcycle, possibly with a dark red and grey two-tone fender missing, in connection with the crash.

Police responded to the area of 471 Lowell St. for the report of a person found lying in the roadway by a passerby at around 8:37 p.m.

When Methuen Police Officer Michael Cabral arrived, he found the victim lying face down on the side of the road, as several several people were flagging down his cruiser, police said. Cabral began administering medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived on scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said a motorcyclist involved in the crash drove away from the scene.

Surveillance video obtained by police showed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed and striking the victim. The motorcyclist then slowed down and stopped before continuing down the road, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.

An investigation is underway by the Methuen Criminal Investigations Bureau, with Detective William Kannan as the lead investigator, and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

