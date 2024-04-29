Two men plead guilty to charges related to large counterfeit drug-trafficking ring on North Shore

BOSTON — Two men have pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a large drug trafficking ring on the North Shore that distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Nelson Mora, 31, of Lynn, and Christopher Nagle, 30, of Revere, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to one count each of conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Nagle also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor scheduled sentencings for Aug. 5 and Aug. 13, respectively.

According to court documents, Christopher Nagle and his brother, Lawrence Michael Nagle, were identified as alleged leaders of a drug trafficking ring on the North Shore.

Prosecutors alleged that the ring “distributed significant quantities of various controlled substances” including Adderall, both pharmaceutical-grade pills and counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine; Oxycodone, both pharmaceutical-grade and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl; methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine and marijuana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Christopher Nagle’s brother, Lawrence Michael Nagle, allegedly distributed the drugs to a small network of people who would then redistribute the drugs to other traffickers, including Mora, who also had access to a pill press machine which he used to create counterfeit pills, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A search of Christopher Nagle’s apartment recovered more than 74,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine, weighing more than 24 kilograms.

Mora and Nagle are the tenth and eleventh persons to plead guilty in this case.

The charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and fine of up to $1 million.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

