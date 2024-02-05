Another (mostly) quiet weather week

SNOW IN THE SOUTH

Well, snow in the south of Massachusetts anyway. Northeast winds blowing on to the south shore and Cape Cod are likely to produce periods of light snow. Expect coatings to be widespread with some spots getting an inch of snow. This is a situation that could be a nuisance Tuesday and even Wednesday. The rest of the region will still see sunshine and chilly temperatures.

TAKE A WALK ON THE MILD SIDE

At the end of the week, some warmer air will be heading to New England. It’ll come with the threat of rain showers Friday evening to Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will be in the 50s!

Next chance for snow is still possible around Valentine’s Day.

