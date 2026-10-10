Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin helped off ice with leg injury after awkward fall against Capitals

WASHINGTON — New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin was helped off the ice with a right leg injury Friday night after an awkward fall into his own net against the Washington Capitals.

Shesterkin came well out of his crease to challenge a shooter midway through the second period and fell as he scrambled back to the net. The 30-year-old Russian jammed his right skate into the right post as he slid back into the crease and collapsed into the net in pain.

Shesterkin stayed down for several minutes holding his right knee as he received medical attention. He did not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice by teammates.

"It's awful, you know? He's a pillar of this team. It stinks," Rangers captain J.T. Miller said following a 3-1 loss to the Capitals. "Obviously, it's young. We don't even know what's going on. But to see him leave the game is a shock to all of us. But at the same time it means we've got to step up to a man to try to get the job done."

The team didn't provide any specific details about Shesterkin's condition.

"It's concerning, obviously," coach Mike Sullivan said after his team's four-game winning streak was snapped. “He's an elite goaltender and you never want to see anyone get hurt. Obviously, he's an important player for us.”

The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner missed a month last season with a lower-body injury, contributing to the Rangers finishing last in the Eastern Conference.

Shesterkin was off to a strong start this season with a 3-1 record and 1.76 goals-against average. Last week, he became the first Rangers goalie to score a goal when he lofted the puck the length of the ice into an empty net late in New York's home opener against Tampa Bay at Madison Square Garden.

“We're not going to let that take the wind out of our sails,” Miller said about Shesterkin's injury. “We love the way we're playing most of the time.”

Shesterkin stopped 13 of 14 shots and left with the score tied 1-all. He was replaced by 24-year-old backup Dylan Garand, who gave up the go-ahead goal late in the second but finished with 11 saves on 12 shots.

It was the fifth NHL appearance and second this season for Garand, recalled last week from Hartford of the American Hockey League after clearing waivers. Garand made 22 saves in a 2-0 shutout at Detroit last Friday with the Rangers playing their second game in two nights.

Garand went 2-0-1 with a 1.62 goals-against average and .948 save percentage in three starts for the Rangers last season.

New York acquired veteran goaltender Joonas Korpisalo from the Boston Bruins last summer to be Shesterkin's backup. But the 32-year-old Finn was placed on injured reserve last week and was week to week with a lower-body injury.

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