As NFL roster deadline nears, several teams make trades

Several NFL teams began trimming their rosters by making trades.

They have to be down to 53 players from 90 before 6 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones a 2023 first-round pick, quarterback Quinn Ewers and defensive lineman CJ Okoye changed teams in separate deals on Saturday. Quarterback Kyle McCord, tight end Hunter Long and center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger were traded Sunday.

QBs J.J. McCarthy and Anthony Richardson are among those who also could be on the move.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The most accomplished player on the roster bubble is three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is attempting a comeback with the Giants.

On Friday, coach John Harbaugh praised the 33-year-old Beckham saying “he’s played well” and “has done enough to make an NFL roster for sure."

On Saturday, Harbaugh wouldn’t say if it’ll be New York’s roster.

“We’re working through that right now” he said. “We have a pretty good idea in all honesty but we’re not ready to make that announcement or any other announcement as far as who’s making the team at this point.”

McCarthy, who was Minnesota’s first-round pick in 2024, lost the competition for the starting job to Kyler Murray. The Vikings have veteran Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer making McCarthy expendable.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in 2023, played well for Indianapolis on Saturday. He’s competing with Riley Leonard for the backup job behind Daniel Jones. It’s possible the Colts could trade him. Richardson is in the final season of a four-year fully guaranteed rookie contract worth $33.9 million so a release is unlikely.

A day after trading Ewers to Jacksonville, the Dolphins landed a new backup quarterback by acquiring McCord from Green Bay for a 2028 sixth-round pick. The Dolphins had acquired a 2028 sixth-round pick from the Jaguars for Ewers.

McCord threw four touchdown passes in a 42-38 victory over Arizona on Friday, including two in the final 3 1/2 minutes. But the Packers signed Tyrod Taylor in May to back up Jordan Love.

McCord will back up Malik Willis, who signed a three-year, $67.5 million contract in March after playing behind Love in Green Bay the past two seasons.

The Cardinals acquired Long and a 2028 seventh-round selection from Jacksonville a sixth-round selection in 2028. Long has 20 receptions for 153 yards in 46 games.

The Colts got Van Pran-Granger and a 2027 seventh-round pick from Buffalo for a 2027 sixth-round selection. Van Pran-Granger appeared in 18 games, including one start with the Bills in two seasons.

The trade is an indication starter Connor McGovern will be ready to go after missing much of the past month with an undisclosed lower-body injury. Lloyd Cushenberry had replaced McGovern when he was sidelined.

The Steelers sent Jones to Dallas for draft picks. Jones who was picked 14th overall by Pittsburgh three years ago, gives the Cowboys depth at offensive tackle.

Ewers, a seventh-round pick by Miami last year, will replace Nick Mullens as Trevor Lawrence’s backup.

Okoye went from the Ravens to the Giants, reuniting with Harbaugh.

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell, Jets defensive lineman Mazi Smith, a first-round pick by Dallas in 2023, and Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal are other notable players who might be looking for a new team Sunday.

More than 1,100 players will be cut. Many will rejoin their teams on the practice squad. Others will go to new teams. Some will reach the end of their NFL career.

For most coaches it’s a tough day.

“You build these relationships with guys and then. ... you’re thrilled for the guys that make the team and have worked hard to make the team and you’re crushed for the guys that didn’t because of the relationships that you build,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “Some of them you can get back on practice squad some of them you can’t. ... There are some joys to it as far as telling guys they made the team and then there’s a lot of tough conversations as well.”

___

AP Sports Writers Schuyler Dixon, Steve Megargee and John Wawrow contributed.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.