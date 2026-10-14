Miami freshman golfer Kai Trump, President Trump's granddaughter, says she had wrist surgery

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Kai Trump's freshman season on Miami's golf team has hit a snag.

The granddaughter of President Donald Trump revealed on social media Wednesday that she recently had surgery to repair a left wrist injury. She did not reveal the severity and said the injury happened during her first tournament of the season.

“While I had hoped to avoid surgery, after talks with my family, coaches, and athletic training staff I know I made the best decision for my long-term health and my future in the game I love,” she wrote on social media. “It’s certainly not how I envisioned the next few months, but sometimes the journey takes an unexpected turn, and I’m choosing to embrace this one with patience, and a whole lot of determination.”

Kai Trump is one of nine players on Miami's roster. The Hurricanes, as a team, have two tournament wins and one runner-up finish in three events this season — currently holding the No. 7 spot in the national rankings.

“For now, it’s all about healing, and trusting the process,” she wrote in her post. “I can’t wait to be back with my team, doing what I love."

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