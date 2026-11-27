ARLINGTON, Texas — Brian Schottenheimer said he second-guesses plenty of his decisions, just not the one that will be dissected more than any other in his two seasons as coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field with 2 seconds remaining, and the Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Cowboys by rallying for a 39-38 Thanksgiving victory on Thursday.

The Eagles (4-7) got a chance for the win when Schottenheimer decided to go for it with a two-point lead on fourth-and-1 from the Philadelphia 39-yard line with 55 seconds remaining. Dak Prescott was sacked at the 48 of the Eagles, who needed just 11 yards to give Elliott a shot at the long field goal with 7 seconds to go.

A punt could have run off about 10 seconds and pinned the Eagles deep in their end of the field with no timeouts.

The shocking loss is sure to turn up the pressure on Schottenheimer after the Cowboys (5-7) again failed to win consecutive games and made any path to the playoffs difficult at best.

“Absolutely not in that situation,” Schottenheimer said when asked if he second-guessed the decision. “There's things that come up and you look at the film and you want to know, ‘What do you think about that?’ But that situation, absolutely not.”

The Cowboys have one of the worst defenses in the league, and let Joe Milton, a quarterback who couldn't win the backup job behind Prescott in training camp this year, throw for 331 yards in just his third career start. All three have been with the Eagles since he was signed off the Dallas practice squad last month.

Prescott is taking his responsibility, saying he didn't communicate a change at the line of scrimmage and then hesitated on a throw to CeeDee Lamb before Ty Robinson closed in for the sack.

“That's one I'll think about for a long time,” Prescott said. “Still had a chance at the throw, just so the DB was playing CeeDee pretty physical. And then I couldn’t get off of that, felt the pressure, and took the sack. And I can’t do that. Most important part of the game.”

Dallas' only winning streak in two seasons with Schottenheimer was a three-game run last November capped by a Thanksgiving win over Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

The Cowboys led by 21 points in the third quarter — the biggest blown lead in Thanksgiving history — and were still up 14 in the fourth before the Eagles started their improbable comeback by blocking a punt and returning it for a touchdown.

Milton had touchdown passes of 50 and 45 yards to DeVonta Smith and a 14-yard scoring run as the Eagles won when they were already missing quarterback Jalen Hurts and lost star running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) and cornerback Cooper DeJean (concussion) in the first quarter.

The defending NFC East champions have won back-to-back games since a seven-game losing streak.

“A lot of emotions, but mainly just so happy for this team,” said Milton, who was Prescott's backup last year before losing the job to Sam Howell this preseason. “This team never let up. These guys on the sideline, they never dropped their head. Everybody just kept saying, ‘We’re good, we’re good. We’re gonna keep going.'”

Prescott threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score while Javonte Williams accounted for three TDs in a game the Cowboys didn’t trail until Elliott’s winning kick.

The Cowboys were up 14 early in the fourth when Robinson blocked Bryan Anger’s punt, and Kenny Moore II picked up the bouncing ball at the Dallas 3 for the easy score.

Prescott answered by running through and vaulting over Moore on a 14-yard run that restored the two-touchdown lead.

Dallas then had another special teams breakdown on Britain Covey's 55-yard kickoff return. Smith, who finished with a career-high 200 yards receiving, had a 23-yard catch after having gone to the sideline earlier with an apparent back injury when he landed hard on an incompletion. Milton ran 15 yards for a score on the next play.

The Eagles went for a 2-point conversion and didn't get it, so they had to try again after Makai Lemon's 24-yard TD catch pulled them within 38-36 with 2:10 remaining. After a holding penalty, Milton's pass was broken up at the goal line.

Before Lemon's score, Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal that would have put Dallas up 11.

Milton was 21 of 31 for 331 yards with three touchdowns in his third career start. The 50-yarder to Smith marked the fifth consecutive week the Dallas defense has given up a touchdown at least that long.

Prescott's scoring passes were to KaVontae Turpin and Williams, who also had scoring runs of 1 and 12 yards. Lamb had seven catches for 134 yards for Dallas.

The Cowboys have lost to backup quarterbacks at home three times this season. One of them was Arizona, when Dallas matched a franchise record by blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter in a 33-30 overtime loss.

This time, the Cowboys let the Eagles match the biggest fourth-quarter comeback on Thanksgiving at 14 points. Chicago beat Detroit 23-17 in overtime in 1980.

“I guess I said a couple of weeks ago after the Arizona game how stunning that one was,” Prescott said. “But this definitely takes the cake.”

Injuries

Eagles: TE Dallas Goedert didn’t return after injuring a shoulder in the first quarter.

Cowboys: DT Quinnen Williams injured his back in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Eagles: At Arizona on Dec. 6.

Cowboys: At Seattle on Dec. 7.

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