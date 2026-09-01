Court documents show Tiger Woods plans to change not guilty plea in DUI case in Florida

STUART, Fla. — Court documents showed Tuesday that Tiger Woods plans to change his not guilty plea in a DUI case stemming from a rollover crash in Florida.

In March, Woods' Land Rover clipped a truck, rolled onto its side and the golfer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, officials said.

Woods had pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence. A sheriff's office report said deputies found two pain pills in his pocket, and he showed signs of impairment. The crash was his fourth since 2009.

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