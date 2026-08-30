Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen arrested on drunken driving charges

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen was arrested Sunday on drunken driving charges.

Allen, 34, was being held at the Marion County Arrestee Processing Center. The misdemeanor charges listed on the jail records were operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated — endangering person.

The Colts announced on Aug. 19 that they had agreed to a one-year contract with Allen, a six-time Pro Bowl selection. He had one catch for 24 yards during Saturday night's 25-16 preseason loss to Detroit.

“We are aware of the incident involving Keenan Allen last night," the Colts said in a statement. "We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”

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A message was left seeking comment from Allen's agent.

Allen had 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. He ranks 13th in NFL history in receptions (1,055), 33rd in yards (12,051) and 52nd in TD catches (70).

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