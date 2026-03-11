Champions League: Real Madrid and Man City square off again, PSG hosts Chelsea

Real Madrid and Manchester City go at it again in the Champions League on Wednesday.

For the fifth season in a row, the rivals have been drawn against each other in European club soccer's biggest competition.

By the end of the round of 16 they will have played each other three times this season after meeting in the league phase.

City won 2-1 on that occasion but goes into the latest encounter knowing it has been eliminated by Madrid in each of the last two seasons.

Madrid is missing big names with Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo all out for the 15-time champion.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain hosts Chelsea, the Club World Cup winner.

Chelsea was crowned world champion after victory over PSG in the final last summer — and this is a rematch between the giants.

In other games, Arsenal travels to Bayer Leverkusen and Bodø/Glimt hosts Sporting Lisbon.

