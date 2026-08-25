Angel Reese breaks WNBA single-game and season rebounding records as Dream beat Sparks 78-71

LOS ANGELES — Angel Reese broke the WNBA single-game rebounding record with 26 while also breaking the league's season record for rebounds as the Atlanta Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks 78-71 on Monday night.

Reese surpassed Chamique Holdsclaw's record of 24 rebounds, set on May 23, 2003 for Washington.

The Dream star has 458 rebounds this season, seven more than A'ja Wilson's mark set in 2024. Atlanta still has six games remaining in the regular season.

“I’m just in awe watching her rebound,” teammate Allisha Gray said after the game. “That’s a talent.”

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Reese finished with 11 points. She secured her WNBA-leading 27th double-double of the season on a basket with 13.9 seconds left in the game.

The Dream have won four straight games — all on the road.

Gray led Atlanta (25-13) with 20 points. Rhyne Howard added 18 points to eclipse 3,000 for her career. Gray set an Atlanta record for field goals in a season with 247.

Nneka Ogwumike had 27 points and 16 rebounds for Los Angeles (13-25), which has lost nine straight games in the series. Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink each scored 15 points.

Atlanta trailed 37-36 at halftime before starting the third quarter on a 9-2 run. The Dream also began the fourth on a 9-2 run to make it 71-57 with 6:57 left.

Up next

Dream: Host Portland on Friday.

Sparks: Host Washington on Friday.

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