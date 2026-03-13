Aday Mara helps No. 3 Michigan edge Ohio State 71-67 in the Big Ten tournament

CHICAGO — Aday Mara scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, helping No. 3 Michigan hold off Bruce Thornton and Ohio State for a 71-67 victory Friday in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Elliot Cadeau had 15 points, seven assists and three steals for Michigan in its fifth consecutive win. Trey McKenney scored 12 points, and Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 11.

Mara anchored a strong defensive effort that shut down Ohio State in the final minutes. It was the first game of the tournament for the top-seeded Wolverines (30-2), while the Buckeyes (21-12) advanced with a 72-69 victory over Iowa on Thursday.

Michigan is going for its second straight Big Ten tourney title and fifth overall. Next up is a semifinal matchup with the winner of the Wisconsin-Illinois game.

Thornton scored 22 points for Ohio State, and Devin Royal had 13. It was the Buckeyes’ third loss of the season against the Wolverines.

Ohio State grabbed its first lead of the game when Royal’s 3-pointer from the top of the key made it 61-60 with 5:40 left.

Mara’s layup lifted Michigan to a 67-64 advantage with 2:56 to go. Royal and Thornton then missed jumpers for Ohio State before Yaxel Lendeborg made a free throw for the Wolverines with 1:24 remaining.

The Buckeyes pulled within two on Royal’s two foul shots in the final seconds, but Lendeborg responded with two free throws to help close it out.

Lendeborg, the Big Ten player of the year, was held to six points. But he also had six assists and five rebounds.

Michigan opened a 29-18 lead on Lendeborg’s fast-break jam over Ohio State’s Christoph Tilly with 6:25 left in the first half, sending a charge through the crowd at the United Center. But Thornton converted a runner in the final seconds, trimming the Wolverines’ advantage to 39-35 at the break.

Thornton scored 13 points in the first half for Ohio State on 5-for-7 shooting, and McKenney had 10 at intermission for Michigan.

Up next

Michigan lost to Wisconsin 91-88 on Jan. 10. The Wolverines beat Illinois 84-70 on Feb. 27.

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