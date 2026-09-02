The USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Thailand following its Middle East deployment

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand — The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier arrived in eastern Thailand early Wednesday after its grueling deployment in the Middle East.

Associated Press journalists watched the Lincoln, which is carrying about 5,000 service members, approach Laem Chabang port in Chonburi province shortly after the destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. sailed passed the area.

The ship had been supporting the U.S. war against Iran. Its deployment included a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 250 days. Concerns have grown about the Lincoln's lengthy deployment following reports of deteriorating mental health among the crew and shortages of supplies including food and hygiene products.

The usually Asia-based U.S.S. George Washington relieved the long-deployed Lincoln in the Middle East in August.

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Many of the service members are expected to make a visit to Pattaya, a nearby popular beach town. Thai officials have said the Lincoln's stop would be for rest and recovery before returning to its U.S. base.

City officials said they welcomed the visit and the potential boost to the local economy. Authorities said they are stepping up security to ensure a smooth visit.

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