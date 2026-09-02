Prominent Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong pleads guilty in second national security case

HONG KONG — Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security under a Beijing-imposed law that has effectively stifled the city's once-thriving pro-democracy movement.

It was the second prosecution of Wong, a former student leader in the pro-democracy movement and one of its most recognizable faces, under the national security law introduced in Hong Kong in 2020 to quell massive anti-government protests that rocked the city the year before.

Wong, 29, who wore a blue shirt, appeared thinner as he entered his plea.

Wong is expected to be sentenced later. The offense is punishable by a prison term of three to 10 years, or up to life imprisonment if the offense is deemed to be “of a grave nature.” Pleading guilty could typically result in a reduced sentence.

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He was already serving a prison term of four years and eight months after entering a guilty plea in a separate national security case linked to an unofficial political primary. Before the arrest for the collusion-related offense in June 2025, Wong had been expected to be freed next January.

Critics say Wong’s case showed the authorities’ determination to silence prominent dissidents, chilling civic activism. But to Beijing, Wong is an anti-China figure who supports Hong Kong independence, a red line for authorities.

The prosecution alleged that Wong and Law had agreed years ago to lobby internationally to achieve their goal of democratic self-determination. Before the security law, they and others sought foreign forces to impose sanction, blockades or engage in other hostile measures against Hong Kong and China, it said.

After the 2020 law took effect, Law and others who left Hong Kong continued their work abroad by meeting foreign politicians and launching petition drives. Wong supported the effort from Hong Kong through foreign media and social media, including sharing Law’s posts, to draw foreign countries’ attention and “bolster the request for sanctions, blockade or other hostile measures,” the prosecution said.

Prosecutors noted Wong shared Law’s online petition urging digital forensic companies to stop cooperating with police on Facebook after the security law took effect. One company later announced it would stop selling digital intelligence offerings to customers in Hong Kong and China, they said.

The prosecution also said Wong said in a work report he had helped end that company’s forensic software supply to police and had written to foreign companies warning about their collaboration with the Chinese government, among other activities.

Wong confirmed he agreed with the details read out by the prosecution.

Before the hearing, a supporter shouted “Hang in there” to Wong. His friend Louis Lee said Wong read books, studied, learned guitar and exercised in prison, exploring new hobbies and new things behind bars. He said he hoped to see Wong outside prison as soon as possible.

“I believe he and I, or friends outside, we will do our best in our own roles and continue to work hard in our fields,” he said.

In 2012, Wong rose to prominence as a high school student leading protests against the introduction of national education in Hong Kong schools. His fame spread later as a student leader of the 2014 Occupy Movement.

Wong co-founded a political party, "Demosisto," in 2016 with fellow young activists, including Law, who became the city's youngest lawmaker that same year.

During the leaderless 2019 protests, Wong helped seek overseas support for the democracy movement, including from the U.S. But Beijing criticized his actions, saying he “begged for interference” by foreign countries.

Demosisto disbanded when Beijing imposed the security law in 2020, which authorities said was necessary for the city's stability.

Many other leading activists were also jailed under the same law, including former media tycoon Jimmy Lai. Some activists fled to other democratic countries, including the U.S. and the U.K.

Hong Kong authorities separately offered rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,600) for information leading to the arrests of Law, who moved to Britain, and other overseas-based activists.

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