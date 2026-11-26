BUNIA, Congo — The fast-moving Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has topped 12,000 confirmed cases, government data showed Thursday, as fighting between rebels and the army disrupts efforts to contain the spread of the disease.

It is the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history and nearly half of the 12,021 people confirmed to have the virus have died, according to data from Congo’s Ministry of Health.

Fighting between the army and the Convention for the Popular Revolution rebels resumed Thursday morning in Iga-Barrière, a mining town about 25 kilometers (15 miles) north of Bunia in eastern Congo, sending new waves of displaced people toward the city. Bunia is the capital of the northeastern Ituri province and a major hub for the Ebola response.

The fighting between the army and the rebels has prevented teams from reaching some communities, disrupted monitoring of people exposed to the virus and left some treatment centers with fewer staff, Dr. Catherine Smallwood, the World Health Organization’s Ebola incident manager, said Wednesday.

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