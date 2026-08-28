White Sox fan Pope Leo XIV finally receives his own ‘Pope Hat’ giveaway

The next time the pope visits the U.S., he will be able to see a White Sox game in Papel style.

Chicago native Pope Leo XIV, who says he’s a full Sox fan, not only has the final out ball from Game 1 of the 2005 World Series; he now has his own pope-inspired hat, according to the MLB.

The “Pope Hat” was a giveaway from the Aug. 11 game between the White Sox and the Cincinnati Reds.

It is similar to the miter the pope wears, but it is mostly black with gold embellishments and a single White Sox logo inside a baseball diamond.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

Thanks to another Chicago native, Father Tom McCarthy, the pope now has one of the coveted giveaways in Vatican City.

The White Sox Pope Hat has officially landed at the Vatican 🤝 pic.twitter.com/vcWoF9lzg9 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 27, 2026

McCarthy attended the game to receive a check from the team’s charity on behalf of the Midwest Augustinian Province, the order he belonged to while in Chicago.

It is not known whether the pope actually presented the gift, according to MLB.

If you want one of the White Sox “Pope Hat” giveaways, a quick eBay search on Friday showed them starting at about $67 and going up to more than $200.

© 2026 Cox Media Group