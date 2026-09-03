Watch: Colts promote intern to full-time employee during practice

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL’s preseason is a stressful time, as players battle for roster spots. But the Indianapolis Colts punctured the tension with a heartwarming surprise for a part-time social media intern -- a full-time job -- as the team prepared for its Sept. 13 season-opener at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

Colts tight end Tyler Warren delivered the good news, according to Bleacher Report.

Warren was walking out to practice on Tuesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis and handed the intern a card as he kept moving.

“Make sure you read it,” he tells the woman in a video that has since gone viral.

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The card said, “Promotion to full-time employee” and listed Warren as the ticket’s official validator.

“Wait, actually ...” the intern said, her mouth opening in surprise.

“Are you going to start crying at practice?” a woman off-camera asks the intern.

“Thank you. I am crying,” she said.

The Colts did not release the woman’s name.

The woman was then congratulated by several Colts players, getting a fist bump from defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Another player, defensive end Arden Key, said, “I don’t know for what, but congrats.”

When told, the nine-year NFL veteran yelled, “Ohhhhh.”

The team’s gesture was a nice way to make an intern’s day.

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