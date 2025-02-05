USPS reverses decision; will accept parcels from Hong Kong, China

The temporary halt of incoming parcels from China and Hong Kong by the U.S. Postal Service is over.

The USPS announced on Wednesday that it would accept packages coming from those two countries after announcing Tuesday night that acceptance was suspended, CNN reported.

No reason was given on Tuesday night as to why the USPS would not accept the deliveries but alluded to the new tariffs implemented by President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The USPS and Customs and Border Protection are working closely together to implement an efficient collection mechanism for the new China tariffs to ensure the least disruption to package delivery,” the USPS said in a statement Wednesday, according to CNN.

Customs had exempted small-value parcels from being taxed, but that exemption had ended with the new presidential initiatives, The Associated Press reported.

Shipments that were under $800 in value had not been taxed.

American consumers have flocked to Chinese e-commerce sites such as Shein and Temu, which are popular for cheap clothing and other items, the AP reported.

“Compared to Temu, Shein relies more heavily on USPS for direct-to-consumer shipping from China, and without this channel, it will have to rely more on private carriers,” Jacob Cooke, CEO of WPIC Marketing + Technologies, told the AP.

“That will increase logistics costs, which along with the recent scrapping of the de minimis exemption for most products from China, could erode its price advantage,” he added.

Temu ships bulk orders to the U.S. which are then broken down and shipped to shoppers.

“Temu’s model of sourcing low-cost goods should also enable the platform to absorb higher logistics costs and remain price competitive,” Cooke said before the pause was rescinded.

Letters and flat packages, or ones that measure up to 15 inches long or 3/4 of an inch thick, were affected by the temporary halt.









