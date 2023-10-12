Social Security’s COLA increasing by 3.2%

Millions of Americans will see their Social Security benefits increase by 3.2% beginning in 2024, officials announced Thursday.

The more than 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits will get more than $50 more each month starting in January. About 7.5 million people who get Supplemental Security Income benefits will begin seeing increased payments on Dec. 29, 2023, officials said.

The cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, is far less than the 8.7% increase Social Security recipients saw this year, as prices for consumers moderate, The Associated Press reported.

#BreakingNews - The 2024 COLA is 3.2%. More to come shortly… — SocialSecurity_Press (@SSAPress) October 12, 2023

