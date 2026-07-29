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Sen. Lindsey Graham’s funeral services held in South Carolina

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Sen. Lindsey Graham's casket
Late Senator Lindsey Graham Memorialized In Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: South Carolina State Guard caisson detachment carry the casket during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) at the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Finn Gomez/Getty Images) (Finn Gomez/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The country is saying goodbye to Sen. Lindsey Graham.

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Update 1:06 p.m. ET July 29: Graham’s remains were taken back to his home state of South Carolina.

He was taken to the South Carolina State House in Columbia, South Carolina, on Wednesday morning, where he started his political career in 1993, The Associated Press reported.

He was taken by horse-drawn caisson to First Baptist Church, with military pallbearers taking him inside.

Lindsey-Graham U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's casket on a horse-drawn caisson arrives at First Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed) (Allen G. Breed/AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

After the funeral, he was to be taken to a cemetery near his home in Pickens County for a private burial.

Update 2:45 p.m. ET July 28: Trump has finished speaking. The New York Times said he was brief, speaking only for 14 minutes and mostly following his prepared remarks.

Update 2:35 p.m. ET July 28: The president recounted when he and Graham were opponents during the 2016 presidential election and shared the senator’s personal cell phone number, saying “His phone exploded,” while giving the number again.

Update 2:25 p.m. ET July 28: President Donald Trump started speaking, calling Graham a friend and a “giant of the United States Senate.”

Update 2:15 p.m. ET July 28: Graham’s casket has entered the Washington National Cathedral.

The Very Rev. Randolph “Randy” Hollerith, dean of the National Cathedral, is presiding over the service. He did the same for former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter, The New York Times reported.

Update 2 p.m. ET July 28: President Donald Trump has arrived at the Washington National Cathedral, where he will give the eulogy.

He is joined by Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent; Susie Wiles, the White House chief of staff; Eric Trump; Lara Trump; Justice Brett Kavanaugh; his wife, Ashley Kavanaugh. Seated behind the president are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and former Vice President Mike Pence, The New York Times reported.

Update 11:30 a.m. ET July 28: Graham’s casket has left the Capitol Rotunda and was taken to the hearse for the drive to the Washington National Cathedral.

Update 10:43 a.m. ET July 28: Rear Adm. (Ret.) Barry Black, Chaplain of the Senate, gave the benediction for Graham’s memorial service.

Graham’s sister, Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, who filled her brother’s Senate seat, walked to his casket for a final goodbye.

Read more: Darline Graham Nordone: What to know about the sister of late Sen. Lindsey Graham

Update 10:42 a.m. ET July 28: Photos from the memorial service:

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Update 10:37 a.m. ET July 28: Wreaths were placed at Graham’s casket.

Update 10:25 a.m. ET July 28: Vice President JD Vance spoke about Graham’s dedicated staff. He also spoke about first getting to know the late senator when they hit the campaign trail in Vance’s race for his own Senate seat.

“I choose to remember Lindsay Graham as a person who could disagree with you but not be disagreeable,” Vance said. He finished his remarks by saying Graham was a “true American original.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham Memorial

Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Update 10:18 a.m. ET July 28: Once Graham’s casket was placed in the center of the Capitol Rotunda, Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C., spoke about Graham’s military and Capitol service, and who reminded her that he outranked the freshman representative not only in the halls of Congress, but also as a member of the military. She is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air National Guard. Graham retired as a Colonel from the Air Force Reserves in 2015.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Memorial

Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Rep. Sheri Biggs (R-SC) speaks during a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Sen. John Thune called Graham a ‘towering figure" in the U.S. and on the international stage, saying that he was respected by the country’s allies and other foreign leaders.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Memorial

Late Senator Lindsey Graham memorialized in Washington DC WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: U.S. Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) and husband Larry Nordone listen as U.S. Sen. Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) speaks a memorial tribute for the late U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham, who was elected to the Senate in 2002, died suddenly on July 11th from an aortic dissection. He was 71 years old. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Original report: Graham’s memorial services began with the long-serving senator’s return to the U.S. Capitol, where fellow lawmakers will remember the Republican lawmaker from South Carolina.

His casket was taken into the Capitol Building by members of an Armed Forces Body Bearer Team, honoring his service in the Air Force, according to CBS News.

Vice President JD Vance, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and Rep. Sheri Biggs, R-S.C, will speak, NBC News reported.

After the ceremony in the congressional building, Graham will then be taken to the Washington National Cathedral.

President Donald Trump is expected to give Graham’s eulogy, CBS News reported. Also in attendance will be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Vice President JD Vance and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Graham died July 11 at the age of 71 from an aortic dissection after returning from a trip to meet with Zelensky in Ukraine.

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