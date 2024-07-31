O.J. Simpson Heisman Trophy, other possessions to be auctioned to pay off debt

A judge has ruled that O.J. Simpson’s estate can auction off his prized possessions to help pay the debt he left behind when he died earlier this year.

Among the items that may be on the auction block include his golf clubs, his vehicle, his driver’s license and even a Heisman trophy. KVVU reported that the trophy may be authentic or a replica.

His attorney Malcolm LaVergne was given the job of controlling Simpson’s estate and trust.

KNTV reported that the court filing, entered by LaVergne’s attorney Thomas Grover, said, “We’re in a unique situation. Normally, the personal property of the decedent doesn’t have much value but given the notoriety of the decedent, these items are potentially imbued with additional value that would be of benefit to creditors and other interested parties.”

Grover continued, “The estate itself probably doesn’t have very much in it. We’re still in initial stages here but it looks like if there’s going to be anything that goes to the creditors, it depends on the dollar. Nonetheless, Mr. LaVergne is committed to maximizing the value of the estate, which is why we presented this petition.”

What the estate still owes was not disclosed, but LaVergne had said in the past that Simpson’s estate owed money to: him as the executor, employees who worked for Simpson over the last three months he lived, the IRS, Medicaid benefits, unpaid child support and alimony, medical expenses, funeral expenses and Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, the man who was killed along with Simpson’s wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

The former NFL star had been acquitted in their deaths but was found liable in a civil trial. He was ordered to pay the Goldman and Brown families $33.5 million. They said he did not pay the full amount. It also doubles every decade it goes unpaid, according to California law, KNTV reported.

The elder Goldman filed a creditor claim in district court last week against the estate for $117 million, from several judgments against Simpson and interest. More interest may be added — $26,000 daily — until the amount is paid.

There could be more people Simpson’s estate still owes money.

LaVergne will be able to pick the auction company he uses to sell Simpson’s items, KLAS reported. It is not yet known exactly what items will be for sale or the number of items.

Barrons reported that recent auctions of some of Simpson’s personal items included an expired credit card which sold for $10,675 and an expired driver’s license which sold for $6,710. A program from a dance recital that he had signed went for $4,446. The dance event was held on the same day of the murders in 1994.

The white Ford Bronco that was the focus of the infamous low-speed chase is up for auction in an unrelated sale, with the asking price of $1.5 million. It is currently owned by Simpson’s former agent and two of Al Cowlings’ friends. Cowlings was the SUV’s driver during the chase and friend of Simpson.

Simpson died on April 10 after a battle with cancer at the age of 76.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Through the years O. J. Simpson Running Back USC 1968 (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images) (Sporting News Archive/Sporting News via Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group