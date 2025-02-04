Trending

Army helicopter, plane crash: Salvage continues; two airport workers arrested for leaking video

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Salvage crews are trying to lift the cockpit of American Airlines Flight 5342 after removing two of the aircraft’s engines and the fuselage on Monday.

The teams also started to lift the wing from the Potomac River this week, USA Today reported.

Once the plane is fully recovered, crews will then start removing the Army Black Hawk helicopter from the water.

The process is expected to be done by Thursday, but wind may hamper the work on Tuesday, ABC News reported.

The wreckage from both the plane and the helicopter will be taken to a hangar to be examined as part of the investigation into what led to the mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last week that killed 67 people on both aircraft.

The black boxes from both the plane and the helicopter were recovered last week, The New York Times reported.

As of Sunday, 55 of the 67 people killed had been recovered and identified. More victims were located as divers were looking at the wreckage as they were preparing to lift it from the water, the newspaper reported.

Army helicopter, plane crash: What we know about the victims

“During our surveys, for instance, yesterday, they were able to identify 11 separate human remains as part of this effort,” Col. Francis Pera from the Corps of Engineers, said on Monday. “Should any remains be found during our process,” he added, “an automatic work stoppage happens.” The remains would then be removed from the water before salvage work would continue.

Meanwhile, two airport workers were arrested and are facing charges for allegedly leaking video of the crash to CNN.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, MWAA, said the employees made an “unauthorized copy” of the video and gave it to CNN, WUSA reported.

The video gave viewers a glimpse of the collision from a different angle than the initial video that had been recorded from atop the Kennedy Center by EarthCam. CNN anchor Kate Bolduain said that the footage “appears to be surveillance video from the airport,” when the cable news network first aired it, The Washington Post reported.

Mohamed Lamine Mbengue of Rockville, Maryland, and Johnathan Savoy of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, are now charged in connection with allegedly leaking the video.

Mbengue was charged Friday with computer trespass for “making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records,” MWAA spokesperson Crystal Nosal said. He was booked into the Arlington County jail and released, the Post reported.

Savoy was charged with computer trespass on Sunday and was released pending trial.

The investigation continues, WTTG reported.

