Army helicopter, plane crash: Salvage continues; two airport workers arrested for leaking video

Salvage crews are trying to lift the cockpit of American Airlines Flight 5342 after removing two of the aircraft’s engines and the fuselage on Monday.

The teams also started to lift the wing from the Potomac River this week, USA Today reported.

Once the plane is fully recovered, crews will then start removing the Army Black Hawk helicopter from the water.

The process is expected to be done by Thursday, but wind may hamper the work on Tuesday, ABC News reported.

The wreckage from both the plane and the helicopter will be taken to a hangar to be examined as part of the investigation into what led to the mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last week that killed 67 people on both aircraft.

The black boxes from both the plane and the helicopter were recovered last week, The New York Times reported.

As of Sunday, 55 of the 67 people killed had been recovered and identified. More victims were located as divers were looking at the wreckage as they were preparing to lift it from the water, the newspaper reported.

“During our surveys, for instance, yesterday, they were able to identify 11 separate human remains as part of this effort,” Col. Francis Pera from the Corps of Engineers, said on Monday. “Should any remains be found during our process,” he added, “an automatic work stoppage happens.” The remains would then be removed from the water before salvage work would continue.

All salvage operations are completed in close coordination with Unified Command to ensure the dignified recovery of missing flight passengers, personnel. Should any remains be located, an automatic work stoppage would begin until proper coordination with appropriate authorities. pic.twitter.com/JpWX21LQnT — USACE Baltimore (@USACEBaltimore) February 3, 2025

Meanwhile, two airport workers were arrested and are facing charges for allegedly leaking video of the crash to CNN.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, MWAA, said the employees made an “unauthorized copy” of the video and gave it to CNN, WUSA reported.

The video gave viewers a glimpse of the collision from a different angle than the initial video that had been recorded from atop the Kennedy Center by EarthCam. CNN anchor Kate Bolduain said that the footage “appears to be surveillance video from the airport,” when the cable news network first aired it, The Washington Post reported.

Mohamed Lamine Mbengue of Rockville, Maryland, and Johnathan Savoy of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, are now charged in connection with allegedly leaking the video.

Mbengue was charged Friday with computer trespass for “making an unauthorized copy of Airports Authority records,” MWAA spokesperson Crystal Nosal said. He was booked into the Arlington County jail and released, the Post reported.

Savoy was charged with computer trespass on Sunday and was released pending trial.

The investigation continues, WTTG reported.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A flight takes off from Ronald Reagan National Airport as a wing from American Airlines flight 5342 is lowered onto a barge in the Potomac River during recovery work on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A crane lifts a piece of American Airlines flight 5342 from the Potomac River during recovery efforts on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A salvage worker guides a wing of American Airlines flight 5342 as a crane lowers it onto a barge in the Potomac River during recovery work on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A large portion of the destroyed fuselage of American Airlines flight 5342 is lifted from the Potomac River during recovery efforts on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A wing of American Airlines flight 5342 is lifted from the Potomac River during recovery efforts on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A crane is visible on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, VA. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: Cranes are visible on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, VA. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A excavator is visible on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, VA. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: Cranes are visible on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, VA. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A excavator is visible on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, VA. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: Cranes are visible on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, VA. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A excavator is visible on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, VA. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A crane is visible on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, VA. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A excavator is visible on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Arlington, VA. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 03: A crane is visible on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 02: Wreckage is seen as a crane moves in to place on the Potomac River for recovery efforts on February 02, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 2: A crane moves in to place on the Potomac River for recovery efforts after the American Airlines crash on February 02, 2025 in Washington, DC. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 2: In this handout provided by the National Transporation Safety Board (NTSB) NTSB investigators prepare a combination flight data and cockpit voice recorder from the Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk involved in midair collision with a Bombardier CRJ700 for transport to NTSB laboratory on February 2, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 2: In this handout provided by the National Transporation Safety Board (NTSB) NTSB investigators along with members of the salvage crew recover wreckage from the Bombardier CRJ700 and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk mid-air collision in the Potomac River on February 2, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - FEBRUARY 2: In this handout provided by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) NTSB investigators along with members of the salvage crew recover wreckage from the Bombardier CRJ700 and Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk mid-air collision in the Potomac River on February 2, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.

