‘American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe, girlfriend injured in car crash

“American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe and his girlfriend are recovering after being injured in a car crash.

Wolfe shared the news about the crash, which happened on Friday night in Columbia, Tennessee, Entertainment Weekly reported..

He said in an Instagram story, “By the grace of God, we’re both safe and okay. We are both receiving excellent care, and while Leticia is still in the hospital, she is expected to make a full recovery. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time, and we appreciate all of your love [and] prayers. God bless.”

His girlfriend, Leticia Cline, a model and former star of “Beauty and The Geek,” said she suffered a broken jaw, broken ribs, injuries to her sternum, a collapsed lung and swelling on her spine.

Images shared by the couple showed a crumpled vintage car. It was missing its headlight and the hood was bent in half. A close-up of the shattered windshield was shared by Cline with “My Jaw” and a finger pointing to an area of the dash where she apparently hit.

Wolfe and Cline have been dating since 2021, USA Today reported.

