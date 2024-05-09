Aldi to slash prices on 250 summer essentials

Aldi is trying to help take the sting out of grocery bills.

>> Read more trending news

The discount grocery store known for shoppers packing their own bags and using quarters to rent a cart, is lowing the prices of more than 250 items in an effort to save consumers $100 million through Labor Day, Aldi said in a news release.

The items include “already low-priced seasonal must-haves including picnic necessities, BBQ essentials, travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods.”

For example, frozen blueberries were $3.99. They will be $3.59. Cracker cuts for charcuterie plates, or adult Lunchables, were $2.89 and will be $2.69. Black Angus sirloin steaks were $8.49 but will be $6.99. The steak sale, as well as a lower price for chicken breasts, will be through July 10 instead of Labor Day, the news release said.

Aldi did a similar promotion last year which the company said saved shoppers more than $60 million, USA Today reported.

Aldi has 21 locations in Massachusetts:

Brockton

Chicopee

Danvers

Dartmouth

East Walpole

Fall River

Gardner

Hadley

Leominster

Medford

Milford

Natick

Northampton

Pittsfield

Plymouth

Raynham

Springfield

Wareham

West Springfield

Westfield

Worcester

Aldi also has nine stores in New Hampshire:

Concord

Derry

Dover

Keene

Manchester

Nashua

Newington

Plaistow

Salem

© 2024 Cox Media Group