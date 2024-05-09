Aldi to slash prices on 250 summer essentials

Aldi is trying to help take the sting out of grocery bills.
The discount grocery store known for shoppers packing their own bags and using quarters to rent a cart, is lowing the prices of more than 250 items in an effort to save consumers $100 million through Labor Day, Aldi said in a news release.
The items include “already low-priced seasonal must-haves including picnic necessities, BBQ essentials, travel-ready snacks and better-for-you foods.”
For example, frozen blueberries were $3.99. They will be $3.59. Cracker cuts for charcuterie plates, or adult Lunchables, were $2.89 and will be $2.69. Black Angus sirloin steaks were $8.49 but will be $6.99. The steak sale, as well as a lower price for chicken breasts, will be through July 10 instead of Labor Day, the news release said.
Aldi did a similar promotion last year which the company said saved shoppers more than $60 million, USA Today reported.
Aldi has 21 locations in Massachusetts:
Brockton
Chicopee
Danvers
Dartmouth
East Walpole
Fall River
Gardner
Hadley
Leominster
Medford
Milford
Natick
Northampton
Pittsfield
Plymouth
Raynham
Springfield
Wareham
West Springfield
Westfield
Worcester
Aldi also has nine stores in New Hampshire:
Concord
Derry
Dover
Keene
Manchester
Nashua
Newington
Plaistow
Salem
