6 helpful tips you can use to cut down your grocery costs

BOSTON — Since 2019, the cost of groceries increased 25%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“I used to buy a bunch of groceries at once, especially fruits and vegetables. Now only by like every couple of days,” one shopper said.

That’s a good tip for huge savings according to Boston 25 News consumer adviser Clark Howard. Americans waste nearly $500 billion on groceries every year.

Another way to avoid overspending: meal planning. If you only grab the ingredients you need for your recipes, you’ll end up saving money.

Heading into the store with the plan means you avoid buying items you don’t need.

And remember, build your plan based on the sale. The app “FLIPP” will help you do just that. Flipp allows you to see the sales at every store you shop. It’ll also send you updates when there are deals available.

Other apps to consider: Ibotta and Grocery Pal. Ibotta helps you earn cashback on purchases.

Another tip: know when it pays to spend the extra on organic and when it doesn’t. According to the Environmental Working Group, produce like pineapple, avocados, and sweet potatoes have very low levels of pesticides to begin with. Skip pre-cut fruits and veggies. Do it yourself and save a ton.

Remember it doesn’t always pay off to buy in bulk. Choosing the store brand will usually save you big money and can cut your costs by up to 40%.

