As backyard grills fire up and coolers get packed for long afternoons in the sun, the Fourth of July remains one of America's most festive and flavorful holidays. Instacart dug into purchase data from 2024 to compile the top 5 uniquely popular potato chip brands in Massachusetts.

State-by-state chip contenders

Chips are more than just a side — they're a Fourth of July staple. Whether paired with burgers, dips, or enjoyed straight from the bag, chips play an important role in holiday spreads. And while everyone loves a good potato chip, distinct chip preferences emerge across different regions of the U.S.:

Utz ruled the mid-Atlantic and parts of the South, taking top honors in the Carolinas, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.

No surprise here: Hawaiian Kettle Style Potato Chips were the go-to in—you guessed it—Hawai'i, where they were over 2,500% more likely to be purchased than the national average.

Similarly, up in New England, Cape Cod Chips came out on top in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

And true to their Rocky Mountain roots, Coloradans scooped up Boulder Canyon chips, which were picked up 525% more often than the national average, to pair with their favorite dips.

Top 5 uniquely popular potato chip brands in Massachusetts

1. Cape Cod

2. Utz

3. Wise

4. Wachusett Brewing Company

5. popchips

