Stacker compiled a ranking of the Septembers with the most precipitation in Massachusetts since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.

#10. September 2004

- Total precipitation: 7.42 inches

- Average temperature: 62.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.9°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.8°F

#9. September 2021

- Total precipitation: 7.48 inches

- Average temperature: 64.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 55.4°F

#8. September 1996

- Total precipitation: 7.5 inches

- Average temperature: 61.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 70.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.9°F

#7. September 2018

- Total precipitation: 7.6 inches

- Average temperature: 65.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 73.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 56.7°F

#6. September 1954

- Total precipitation: 8.19 inches

- Average temperature: 58.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 68.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 48.9°F

#5. September 2008

- Total precipitation: 8.24 inches

- Average temperature: 62.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 72.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 52.6°F

#4. September 1907

- Total precipitation: 8.84 inches

- Average temperature: 60.7°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 52°F

#3. September 1999

- Total precipitation: 9.03 inches

- Average temperature: 64.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 74.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 53.9°F

#2. September 1933

- Total precipitation: 9.65 inches

- Average temperature: 61.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 71°F

- Monthly low temperature: 51.9°F

#1. September 1938

- Total precipitation: 9.83 inches

- Average temperature: 58.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 69.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 47.5°F