See how popular pumpkin spice is in Massachusetts

While we're still in the thick of summer, many are already looking forward to what they consider the best time of year: pumpkin spice season. This iconic fall flavor often makes its debut while it's still technically summer, which inspired Instacart to explore how popular pumpkin spice products are in Massachusetts and when they're showing up in carts nationwide.

Line chart showing when pumpkin spice flavor orders peak by month. (Stacker/Stacker)

Instacart

Pumpkin Spice Seasonality

If it feels like pumpkin spice season creeps up earlier every year, you're not imagining it. In 2024, the seasonal peak for orders containing pumpkin spice items occurred on September 17, a full 10 days earlier than in 2023. But this early surge came with a faster cooldown, with demand taking a dip by the end of the month. There's also a reliable second spike in late November, likely driven by Thanksgiving's fondness for all things squash and spice.

List of top 10 products that are driving pumpkin spice orders. (Stacker/Stacker)

Instacart

Flavor Explosion: Fastest-Growing Pumpkin Spice Items

Pumpkin Spice is a clear seasonal favorite, and it's also evident that people are looking for new ways to incorporate this flavor into their meals and homes. From starting your day with a dose of protein in Greek and Icelandic Yogurt, to filling your home with the scent of pumpkin spice, this trend shows there is no one way to enjoy it.

Map showing which states have the most pumpkin spice product orders. (Stacker/Stacker)

Instacart

Who is the Pumpkin Spiciest?

Drumroll, please…West Virginia tops the pumpkin spice leaderboard, ordering 91% more pumpkin spice products than the national average. Pennsylvania (+56%) and Oklahoma (+52%) round out the top three. On the flip side, Hawai'i takes the title for the least pumpkin-spicy state, ordering 63% less than average.

See how Massachusetts compares nationwide

- Relative difference: -18%

- State rank: 44

Top ranked states

1. West Virginia

2. Pennsylvania

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio

5. Delaware

Lowest ranked states

1. Hawaii

2. Louisiana

3. District of Columbia

4. California

5. Alaska

This story was produced by Instacart and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.