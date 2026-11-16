Third American aircraft carrier arrives in the Middle East as Trump keeps options open in Iran war

WASHINGTON — A third American aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, a U.S. official said Monday, in a dramatic show of military might as President Donald Trump keeps his options open for next steps in the Iran war.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations, confirmed the USS Theodore Roosevelt’s arrival in the region.

It brings thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as Trump has oscillated between threatening additional large-scale strikes on Iran and insisting the more than 8-month-old war "militarily is effectively over."

The Roosevelt, along with its accompanying strike force, left San Diego in September. It joins the USS George H.W. Bush and the USS George Washington aircraft carriers, as well as scores of smaller Navy ships, that are in the region maintaining a naval blockade of Iranian shipping.

The H.W. Bush arrived in the region in April while the George Washington arrived in August. The Navy previously had three carrier strike groups in the Middle East in April for the first time since 2003.

According to the Navy, the flotilla in the Arabian Sea now includes three aircraft carriers as well as 13 destroyers, two cruisers and a littoral combat ship.

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