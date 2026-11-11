Montana Democrats choose trans/nonbinary person to be state House minority leader

Democrats in the Montana House have elected a transgender/nonbinary state representative as their minority leader and a well-known trans advocate to a top leadership post.

State Rep. SJ Howell of Missoula is the first trans/nonbinary party leader in the U.S., state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, also of Missoula, posted on social media Wednesday.

“We have an incredible leadership team, and are ready to get to work for Montana!” Zephyr posted on Bluesky.

Zephyr was meanwhile voted to be one of three minority whips in the House.

Howell was a lobbyist and activist for women's and LGBTQ+ issues before their election in 2022 as Montana's first nonbinary legislator. Zephyr, a university program manager, was elected that year as Montana's first openly transgender lawmaker.

Zephyr gained attention in 2023 when other lawmakers barred her from the House floor after she refused to apologize for telling colleagues who supported a ban on gender-affirming care for youths that they would have "blood" on their hands.

Republicans dominate the state Legislature and hold all six statewide offices.

House Republicans elected Katie Zolnikov of Billings as House speaker, Mike Vinton of Billings as speaker pro tem, and Tom Millett of Marion as majority leader.

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