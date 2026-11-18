JUNEAU, Alaska — Democrat Mary Peltola defeated two-term Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in Alaska, overcoming allegations that members of her campaign helped recruit a candidate who shares the incumbent's name and completing a political comeback in a state President Donald Trump repeatedly won by wide margins.

The Alaska race was the last U.S. Senate contest to be resolved in this year's midterm elections and gave Democrats a 56-44 majority after they flipped nine GOP-held seats to retake the chamber. The party also won campaigns in other conservative states, including South Carolina, Texas, Kansas and Mississippi.

In a statement, Peltola said voters sent a clear message that “the status quo in D.C. is not working for Alaska.”

“Over the course of this campaign I’ve spoken with elders in tears about empty fish racks; families struggling to find housing they can afford; and parents in the Bush faced with the impossible choice of heating their homes or putting food on the table," she said. “Today we take a monumental step forward in addressing those issues and putting Alaska first.”

A message seeking comment was sent to Sullivan's campaign. Sullivan spokesperson Nate Adams had said on Monday that the campaign would let the process “run its course until every legal vote is counted and certified.”

Alaska also elected a Democrat as governor for the first time since 1998, after former state lawmaker Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins defeated three Republicans, including one endorsed by Trump. The Associated Press has not yet called the U.S. House race, where independent candidate Bill Hill is challenging Republican Rep. Nick Begich.

Flipping Alaska's seat was pivotal to Democrats' plans to retake the Senate

Peltola previously held the state's lone House seat, making her the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress. She lost her bid for a second full term to Begich in 2024, but she became central to Democrats’ plans to retake the Senate in 2026.

In the campaign’s final stretch, however, she faced allegations that her team helped recruit a retired teacher named Dan J. Sullivan to run in order to siphon votes from the incumbent.

Trump called for Peltola's prosecution after The New York Times first reported the allegation less than a week before the Nov. 3 election. Peltola denied any involvement.

“I knew nothing about any other candidates on the ballot except for me and the incumbent,” Peltola told supporters in Juneau days before the election.

Dan J. Sullivan has denied any contact with Peltola's campaign or running at the Democrats' behest. He has not responded to messages from The Associated Press since The Times' article was published.

Candidacy of second Dan Sullivan roiled the race

The Times report was based partly on text messages and other documents and interviews with Peltola’s former campaign manager, who was fired shortly before this year’s open primary and later sought to recant her statements. But the second Sullivan had already been on Trump’s mind. He referred to him multiple times during a rally in support of the senator in mid-October.

Later, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit that Trump said he ordered. It sought to block certification of the race if the incumbent were to lose, pending an investigation into possible voter confusion. Peltola called the lawsuit "flagrant corruption."

The case was dismissed by a federal judge, but the Justice Department appealed. Attorneys for the state sought dismissal, saying officials should be able to conduct the election "without unwarranted interference by the United States." They also argued the ballot was designed to distinguish the two Sullivans as much as possible and that Alaska's ranked choice voting process would allow any voters who might be confused to rank them.

The Justice Department also confirmed the existence of a criminal investigation, but Alaska's U.S. attorney would not say what potential crimes authorities were looking into.

Peltola finished first in the primary with 49.5% of the vote, followed by the incumbent with 41.4%.

Dan J. Sullivan finished a distant third with about 2.5%, but he advanced to the general election as one of the top four finishers. He was listed on both ballots as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., with no party affiliation, while the senator was listed as Dan S. Sullivan, Republican and incumbent.

Peltola distanced herself from national Democrats

During the campaign, Peltola tapped into Alaskans' frustrations with high fuel prices and other costs. Those concerns hit especially hard in remote communities that rely on diesel for electricity and heat and are often only accessible by air or water.

Her campaign peppered social media with photos of her travels around the state as she sought to separate herself from national Democrats and build a coalition of support around a platform of “Alaska first.”

“Alaskans who know me know that I’m not liberal or radical,” Peltola said. “I am only interested in working for Alaska and working for the best interest of Alaskans, in as nonpartisan of a way as I possibly can.”

The race attracted a flood of spending by outside groups and at times turned negative, with the campaigns accusing each other of spreading lies. Trump and Vice President JD Vance made separate trips to the state in the month before the election in support of the incumbent.

"Lower 48" became something of an insult bandied by both sides. Sullivan and his supporters tried to align Peltola with "Lower 48 liberals" who want to restrict oil and gas drilling, mining and other resource development in the state. Peltola said that while she would work with Trump to get things done for Alaska, "I will never put any Lower 48 politician before Alaskans. That's the difference between Dan and me."

When Sullivan took issue with Peltola reading off note cards during a debate — “You can’t cue-card your way to the Senate,” he told reporters — Peltola said she simply was prepared. She also pushed back against Sullivan’s assertion that she was ineffective during her time in the House, saying she worked well with him as part of the state’s three-person delegation in Washington.

Peltola postponed two days of campaign events in late October after her campaign said she suffered minor injuries in a car accident in Anchorage.

Peltola emphasized affordability issues

Peltola, who is Yup'ik, emphasized her Alaska roots and resurrected the "fish, family and freedom" tagline from her prior campaigns. She spoke about growing up in western Alaska and fishing for salmon on the Kuskokwim River with her father and spending parts of the summer at fish camp with her children and late husband, who died in September 2023.

She said the fish and wildlife that Alaskans long relied on to fill their freezers for the winter were becoming harder to find. The changes were forcing people to buy more food and other staples at the store — supplies that must be barged or flown in — and deal with “crushing prices,” she said.

Peltola also said she saw members of Congress who were “more focused on their stock portfolios” than helping ease those costs and vowed to push back against the billionaire class.

Peltola will be just the fifth Democrat since statehood to represent Alaska in the Senate. The most recent was Mark Begich, whom Sullivan defeated in 2014.

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