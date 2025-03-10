Pittsfield 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Pittsfield, Massachusetts using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 57 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 26 °F on Wednesday. There are expected to be 0 sunny days, snow on 2 days, and 2 days of rain this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 49 °F, low of 28 °F (52% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:13 AM, sunset at 6:53 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Sandra Matic // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 57 °F, low of 32 °F (58% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:11 AM, sunset at 6:54 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Leonid Ikan // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 47 °F, low of 26 °F (33% humidity)

- Overcast with a 80% chance of snow (0 mm of snow)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:09 AM, sunset at 6:55 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Maridav // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 36 °F, low of 31 °F (85% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of snow (2 mm of snow)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:08 AM, sunset at 6:56 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Schlie // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 53 °F, low of 32 °F (72% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:06 AM, sunset at 6:58 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

Saturday, March 15

- High of 54 °F, low of 37 °F (74% humidity)

- Overcast with a 39% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:04 AM, sunset at 6:59 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

aco // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 57 °F, low of 48 °F (94% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)

- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 7:00 PM