Pittsfield 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Pittsfield, Massachusetts using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 57 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 26 °F on Wednesday. There are expected to be 0 sunny days, snow on 2 days, and 2 days of rain this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 49 °F, low of 28 °F (52% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:13 AM, sunset at 6:53 PM
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 57 °F, low of 32 °F (58% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:11 AM, sunset at 6:54 PM
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 47 °F, low of 26 °F (33% humidity)
- Overcast with a 80% chance of snow (0 mm of snow)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:09 AM, sunset at 6:55 PM
Thursday, March 13
- High of 36 °F, low of 31 °F (85% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of snow (2 mm of snow)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (2 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:08 AM, sunset at 6:56 PM
Friday, March 14
- High of 53 °F, low of 32 °F (72% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Light breeze (6 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:06 AM, sunset at 6:58 PM
- Full moon
Saturday, March 15
- High of 54 °F, low of 37 °F (74% humidity)
- Overcast with a 39% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:04 AM, sunset at 6:59 PM
Sunday, March 16
- High of 57 °F, low of 48 °F (94% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (15 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 7:00 PM